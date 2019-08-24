VALDOSTA – Coastal Plains Charter High School, 1500 Lankford Drive, will hold open house, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Coastal Plains is tuition-free for full-time students and is one way the Georgia Department of Education is fighting against the state’s high school dropout rates.
The Lowndes campus is located at the Parker Mathis Learning Center, 1500 Lankford Drive. Other campuses are in Camden, Candler, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, Screven, Toombs and Wayne counties.
