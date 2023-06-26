VALDOSTA — Coastal Plains Charter High School held its bi-annual graduation ceremony June 8 at the Lowndes High School Performing Arts Center. Approximately 400 parents, friends, relatives and school personnel were in attendance.
Co-Site Director, Kip McLeod said this was the 12th graduation since the school’s opening in 2017 and this graduation made 184 students who have graduated from Coastal Plains Charter High School.
He said that with 33 students completing their high school diploma, this was the largest graduating class thus far. Helen Jackson, counselor, presented four awards: Jocelyn Butterfield and Harlee Gaskins received local scholarships to attend Wiregrass Technical College and Valdosta State University respectively; Vincent Tabor was awarded the Reach Georgia Scholarship to attend a post-secondary institution in Georgia. Finally, Aubrey Califf was the Valedictorian, representing all 15 sites. In addition, she qualified for the Zell Miller Scholarship.
Aubrey addressed the audience, thanking her teachers at Moulton Branch Elementary, Hahira Middle, Lowndes High School and Coastal Plains Charter. “If you put in the work, you get the reward,” Califf said. The graduating class was as included:
Kaden Trace Akins, Aimya Jamera Anderson, George Howard Beckham IV, Preston Brian Bowcock, Damarion Jamaal Boykins, Jocelyn Leigh Butterfield, Caden Brown, Aubrey Rowan Califf, Sarah Autumn Carpenter, Alex Jonair Conley, Keilyn Lizbeth Contreras, Jayda Lasylvia Davis, Harlee Alexis Ellenberg, Stephon De'Savion Ellis, Harlee Santana Gaskins, Kelly Marie Hall, Jamyiah Shantrell Jones, Thalia Nicole Jones S., Reco Recardo Jones Jr., Aderreya La-Zasha Lee, Kaylee Sueann Leverett, Rogelio Marquez Lopez, Olivia Lashay Mack, Jalani Jorell Mayes, Shamiah Latrayl Middleton, Silas Jackson Reaves, Jillian Maye Roland, ZaQuaven Christopher Rose, Jabari Emon Rowe, Sadie Elizabeth Segler, Anslie Nicole Shealey, Vincent Perri Tabor and Ethan Cade Williams
Coastal Plains Charter High School is a fully accredited high school. To meet the different learning styles of students, Coastal Plains offers a variety of course formats in a flexible, self-paced format. Classes are held in the evening so students can work during the day and attend school at night. The school can be contacted at 229-316-8590. The website can be found at: coastalplainscharter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.