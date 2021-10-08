VALDOSTA – Coastal Plain Area, EOA, is accepting appointment calls for heating assistance for senior citizens ages 65 or older. 

Starting 6 a.m., Nov. 1-30, and Dec. 1 for general population or until all of the appointment slots have been filled, state officials said in a statement. 

All applicants must bring these items to the appointment to be seen:

– For all household members who are 18 years old or older: Proof of income for all household members of the past 30 days.

– Social Security cards for each person in the household.

– Current month’s heating bill (electric, gas, propane) for the household.

– 18 years old or older: Current/valid proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status (state-issued picture identification such as: driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc.).

– If receiving SSI, Social Security, pension, VA benefits or worker’s compensation, the 2021 award letter is required. Bank statements can be accepted for Social Security only.

Call the listed county number, listen to the voice prompts, enter information and choose appointment date and time. 

"Make sure you don’t hang up too soon or the system will not assign you an appointment and you will not have one," state officials said.

Do not schedule an appointment in a county where the applicant does not live because it will have to be cancelled and the person will not have an appointment. People must sign up in the county where they live. 

BEN HILL: (229)351-4936

BERRIEN: (229) 351-4936

BROOKS: (229) 351-4936

COOK: (229) 351-4936

ECHOLS: (229) 351-4936

IRWIN: (229) 351-4936

LANIER: (229) 351-4936

LOWNDES: (229) 351-4936

TIFT: (229) 351-4936

TURNER: (229) 351-4936

Or visit online: http://coastalplain.cascheduler.com

