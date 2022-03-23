VALDOSTA – Family Fun Day in Scott Park is set with games, a live DJ, food and community resources.
Coastal Plain Area EOA and Men 4 Men present Family Fun Day Saturday, March 26.
“We want to give families the opportunity to find out about services in our community,” Feliciano Lewis, Men 4 Men director, said. “This also gives families an opportunity relax and to have fun.”
Men 4 Men is a fatherhood support group that helps fathers maintain positive involvement in their children’s lives.
Men 4 Men has held a Family Fun Day for the Tifton and Adel communities.
“This will be a great event for families with the three-on-three basketball game and giving vendors a platform,” said Alexis Mccutchin with Coastal Plain EOA.
The event is free to the public and includes a free meal.
Lewis said the vendor fee is $25, nonprofit vendors are free, and the three-on-three basketball tournament has a $25 entry.
The event is supported by United Way, Sunset Farms, Pepsi and Mr. B’s IGA.
In addition to this event, Coastal Plain Area EOA offers a variety of quality services, for reducing poverty, empowering people and improving lives.
Lewis and Mccutchin said Coastal Plain Area EOA provides “wrap-around” services, including the whole family.
For more information about Family Fun Day, contact Alexis Mccutchin (229) 244-7860 or Feliciano Lewis (678) 346-0028.
