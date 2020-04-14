CLYATTVILLE – Clyattville Elementary School recently organized and participated in a “Caravan Parade.”
Approximately 50 Clyattville Elementary teachers, administrators and staff members gathered at the school to participate, school officials said in a statement. All vehicles were decorated with signs bearing special messages to students, families and friends of CES.
The caravans, led by the fire department, split and headed in two different directions to greet as many CES students, families and friends as possible, school officials said.
"The two-hour event yielded many pleasantries such as distant hugs, yells, blowing of kisses, horn honking and maybe even a few tears," school officials said. "Based on the signs and enthusiasm, the students enjoyed seeing their teachers, staff members and administrators just as much as the teachers, staff members and administrators enjoyed seeing their students.
"The students of CES are truly loved and missed," school officials said.
