Club ready for its close up

QUITMAN – The Boys and Girls Club of Quitman students will soon be ready to film a movie.
The Georgia Department of Education offers the 21st Century Community Learning Centers, which allow the Boys and Girls Club to host a summer enrichment film camp for high school students.
“The students are learning all of the techniques behind a film production. Instructors are teaching all the aspects of production,” Cathy Parker, director of Brooks County Boys and Girls Club, said.
The camp will allow students to explore various careers within the film industry.
PhilanthroFilms is an arts, cultural organization founded by Honnie Korngold, director and producer.
They will be instructing students on various skills within the production and film industry.
“Two graduates from Valdosta State film department are teaching about cameras and lights," Parker said. "They also have a Valdosta State graduate who is teaching screenwriting, and another instructor who is an actor teaching students acting techniques.”
The instructors are getting the students who are interested in film ready for college and allow them to explore the variety of careers offered in production.
Students will have the opportunity to learn camerawork, editing skills, screenwriting, acting techniques, directing and other skills for the next few weeks.
Filming will begin next week at Boys and Girls Club of Quitman Teen Building and the final product will be ready the last week of June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.