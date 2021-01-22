Submitted PhotoCorey Roberts, outreach coordinator of Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, received a 'homeless mat' (recycled plastic bags) from Charlie Oliver on behalf of Azalea City Woman's Club.
Club donates to LAMP
Submitted Photo
Corey Roberts, outreach coordinator of Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, received a 'homeless mat' (recycled plastic bags) from Charlie Oliver on behalf of Azalea City Woman's Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.