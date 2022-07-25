VALDOSTA – The Exchange Club presented three graduating seniors with awards of excellence.
The Exchange Club of Valdosta presented the ACE award to Katie Ortmeyer, graduate of Valdosta High School, Ragan Bailey, graduate of Coastal Plains Charter Academy, and Robert Russell, graduate of Valdosta Early College Academy.
ACE stands for Accepting the Challenge of Excellence.
Exchange Club of Valdosta President Jennifer Williams said the program recognizes high school students who have made a dramatic change in their attitude and performance during their high school years. The changes have enabled the students to overcome adversities and prepare for graduation.
Each of the students received an award and a $500 check to further their education.
Earlier this year, the club invited each of the recipients, their parents and school administrators to present their awards and speak.
“Winners at the district level then have an opportunity to compete for the National ACE Award,” Williams said.
According to the National Exchange Club site, “an award and a $15,000 scholarship will be presented to the National Accepting the Challenge of Excellence recipient. The winning student will be recognized at the youth recognition event at Exchange’s National Convention.”
Williams said each of the students had such powerful stories and the club is proud of each of the district winners.
