Clothing store moving into former Pier 1 Valdosta location

VALDOSTA — A local clothing business seeking to expand plans to move into the former Pier 1 Imports store.
Southern Cove Outfitters and Southern Sensation Boutique, a pair of stores on Baytree Road owned by Bryan and Karissa Willis, plan to move into the old Pier 1 location at 1819 Norman Drive in coming months, Bryan Willis said.
Vadosta’s Pier 1 was shuttered in February 2020 as the home furnishings chain went into bankruptcy protection.
Karissa Willis opened Southern Sensation in 2013, selling women’s boutique clothing and Southern Cove followed in 2014, carrying men’s and outdoors clothing, Bryan Willis said.
When the stores move, they will consolidate as Southern Clothiers, he said.
“We were looking to expand and move into a better spot,” Willis said.
Renovation work on the old Pier 1 should be finished in a couple of weeks, said Larry Kolb, contractor. Willis said they hope to get the new store up and running by late March.
The two current stores have 10 employees but the new Southern Clothiers could employ up to twice that many, Willis said.
“We want to be open by Easter,” he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
