VALDOSTA – A community partnership at the Mental Wealth Center gave families and individuals an opportunity at a free will and voter registration.
Last weekend, the event hosted a free wills clinic and a voter registration drive serving more than 40 families, organizers said.
Georgia Legal Services Program provided last will and testaments, financial power of attorneys and advanced directives for health care prepared and executed.
The Mental Wealth Center was one of three locations for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Eta Omega chapter, voter registration drive.
“Over 80 last will and testaments, financial power of attorneys and advanced directives for health care prepared and executed," JaTayria Thomas said. "Along with legal advice for an emergency housing issue. A handful of people were registered to vote.”
The events were a collaborative effort of Mental Wealth Center: CASH Prosperity Campaign, A Work In Progress, Elite Southern, The Black Table Fund, Georgia Legal Services Program, State Bar of Georgia Pro Bono Project, Valdosta Bar Association, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Eta Omega chapter, and Black Voters Matter.
