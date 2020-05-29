N2004P64086C
HOMERVILLE — Clinch County has suffered its second COVID-19 coronavirus death, according to state officials.

The victim was a 72-year-old male, according to a Georgia Department of Public Health statement. It was unknown if he had underlying medical conditions.

The first victim, reported in mid-May, was also a 72-year-old male, according to the DPH website. A  DPH spokeswoman confirmed the two deaths were separate and not a case of one death mistakenly tallied twice.

