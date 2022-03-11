HOMERVILLE − Advancing the intent to provide high-quality and value-based care, Clinch Memorial Hospital announces a partnership with South Georgia Medical Center to strengthen the quality and delivery of health care for patients in Clinch County.
SGMC will began serving as CMH’s network affiliate March 1, hospital officials said in a statement.
CMH and SGMC will remain independent organizations. The affiliation is not an acquisition nor is it a merger as staff and physicians will continue to work for their retrospective hospitals, hospital officials said.
As a critical access hospital, CMH is required to have a network affiliate to transfer any patients requiring care beyond its capabilities.
“We are excited to move forward in ensuring quality health care stays close to home,” said Angela Ammons, CMH chief executive officer. “This affiliation is a logical and strategic step to ensure that access to local, high-quality health care continues and grows in Clinch County for many years to come.”
The new partnership with SGMC will offer several advantages to Clinch Memorial, its physicians and patients. Already, CMH has seen a rise in referrals to its swing bed services and expedited connections to SGMC specialty centers, hospital officials said.
Ronald E. Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer, said SGMC is excited to partner with Clinch Memorial Hospital as a network affiliate.
“Clinch Memorial Hospital serves a very important role in the lives of residents in Clinch County and the surrounding area. We look forward to working with the Clinch Memorial Hospital team as they strive to develop and enhance access to health care and wellness services for those they serve,” Dean said.
