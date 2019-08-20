HOMERVILLE — Teressia Shook has been named chief financial officer of Clinch Memorial Hospital.
Shook brings more than 20 years of experience in financial management, change management and team building to the position, hospital officials said.
"She has a wealth of experience in the health-care industry," hospital officials said. "Prior to joining Clinch Memorial Hospital, Teressia was director of finance for AppleCare, LLC in Savannah, Ga."
She served as chief executive officer of Vidalia Medical Associates and CFO of the Endoscopy Center of Southeast Georgia. Shook has significant experience in the manufacturing industry, both in the U.S. and abroad, hospital officials said.
“We are delighted that Teressia has joined Clinch Memorial Hospital at this important time in our development. Her broad experience will be a major asset to our team as we move forward with growing Clinch Memorial Hospital,” said Angela Ammons, Clinch Memorial Hospital CEO.
Shook earned a bachelor of arts and an master's of business administration from Gardner Webb University, and an associate’s degree in accounting from Western Piedmont Community College. She resides in Mount Vernon with her husband, Stephen Shook, and they have two sons, Stephen and Scott Shook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.