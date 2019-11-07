Clinch Memorial named Hospital of the Year

HOMERVILLE — Clinch Memorial Hospital has been recognized as Hospital of the Year by HomeTown Health.
Clinch Memorial Hospital was chosen from 70 hospital members across the Southeast at HomeTown Health’s 20th Annual Fall Conference at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, hospital officials said.
Clinch Memorial Hospital was chosen for providing exemplary leadership by adopting best practices for rural hospital improvement and making a commitment to staff education, advocating to state policymakers, while emphasizing technological advances and superior patient care.
HomeTown Health is a network of Georgia rural hospitals, health-care providers and best practice business partners.
“The Clinch Memorial team has faced incredible difficulties and has made a commitment and a staying effort to not only revive a hospital on the brink of closure, but to continue to push towards the expansion of services and development of care to further serve their community,” said Jimmy Lewis, chief executive officer of HomeTown Health. “Their hospital has tackled major internal goals to maintain their dedication to quality patient care and to expand their ability to serve patients within their community. This award recognizes every member of their team who has joined this effort, and it’s a testimony to the leadership team which has motivated their community towards progress.”
Angela Ammons was appointed CEO of Clinch Memorial Hospital in September 2017.
“In two years, she has led a major effort to reinforce Clinch Memorial’s team of professionals and financial condition,” hospital officials said. “Ms. Ammons, her executive team, and the hospital’s board of directors have charted a comprehensive strategic plan for this critical access hospital serving Homerville, Clinch County and surrounding South Georgia counties.”
“Survival for any critical access hospital is extremely challenging,” Ammons said. “I am very fortunate to work with a team of people that want to grow professionally and personally to make the changes needed to maintain viability. The past two years have not been easy, but our employees and the Hospital Authority have worked together to implement new service lines and have developed a strategic plan to provide Clinch County with the hospital they need and deserve.”
After two years, new revenue sources are growing, and two major milestones were met this year, hospital officials said.
In August, Dr. Igor Ancor, M.D., joined Clinch Memorial Hospital as chief medical executive. In June, the hospital launched Clinch Family Practice, headed by Dr. Ancor and a newly hired family nurse practitioner.
“We are by no means out of the woods yet, but we have taken the first 100 steps of a 1,000-foot journey in an exciting, new direction,” Ammons said.
“We are encouraged by this award as we continue to build Clinch Memorial Hospital into a strong and successful hospital. Angela Ammons and her team are transforming our hospital into a real asset for our community. Clinch Memorial is making a very positive impact on all the patients we serve in South Georgia and beyond,” said Robert Varnedoe, chairman of the board of the Clinch Memorial Hospital Authority.
