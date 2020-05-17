HOMERVILLE — Clinch County has registered its first COVID-19 death, according to state authorities.
The victim was a 72-year-old male, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health website. It was unknown if he had underlying medical conditions, and the date of the report of his death is unknown.
There are 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clinch County as of Sunday, and four hospitalizations, according to the public health website.
