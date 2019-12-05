VALDOSTA — South Georgia demonstrators join national and international organizations in support of the climate.
On Friday, Dec. 6, people of all ages will rally globally to "demand transformative action, to address our current climate crisis," according to Valdosta-area participants.
Students Against Violating the Environment, Wiregrass Activists for Clean Energy and Concerned Citizens of Valdosta are welcoming the public to join them on the corner of North Patterson and East Brookwood, noon-1 p.m. Friday, organizers said.
"In unity rally participants will stand near Drexel Park to express their concerns about rising seawater levels and the increasing occurrence of severe wildfires and extreme weather events worldwide," organizers said in a statement.
The Dec. 6 climate protest is an intergenerational and intersectional effort and comes at a time when world leaders gather at the United Nation's annual climate conference in Madrid, Spain, with the goal of deepening their commitment to curbing greenhouse gas emissions, organizers said.
In more than 150 countries, people are pledging to organize events Dec. 6, to call for elected officials and world leaders "to rise up and address the climate emergency with swift and effective policies," organizers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.