VALDOSTA — People concerned about the climate are scheduled to hold a rally Friday.
"People of all ages will rally globally to demand transformative action, to address our current climate crisis, and to change our unsustainable way of life," area organizers said. "SAVE (Students against Violating the Environment), WACE (Wiregrass Activists for Clean Energy) and Concerned Citizens of Valdosta are welcoming the public to join them.
The rally is scheduled noon-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, on the corner of North Patterson and East Brookwood, organizers said.
"In unity, we will stand with posters and banners to express our concerns about rising sea water levels, fires in the Amazon, contaminated oceans, depleted groundwater aquifers and a need to change a way of life that is no longer sustainable," organizers said.
The rally comes ahead of the Sept. 23 United Nations Summit on Climate Change where world leaders will convene in New York, with the goal of deepening their commitment to curbing greenhouse gas emissions. In more than 150 countries, people are pledging to organize events Sept. 20 and next week.
The Sept. 20 climate rally/strike is an inter-generational, intersectional effort, which will result in a range of events taking place across the country, organizers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.