December is now upon us, which means you are about to be bombarded with all the Christmas movies you either love or loathe.
We are here to help you spice up your holiday watchlist with a few films you may have forgotten are Christmas related:
-Batman Returns
-Gremlins
-In Bruges
-Iron Man 3
-Scrooged
-Prancer
-Trading Places
-Fargo
-Edward Scissorhands
-Jack Frost (either the 1997 horror film or the 1998 family friendly film)
-Black Christmas
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.