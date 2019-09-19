To submit entries to the Valdosta Daily Times calendar, submit dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
19: THURSDAY
Food Truck Thursdays: 5:30-8:30 p.m., September 19, downtown Valdosta. Join us for the City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street’s Food Truck Thursdays. This family fun event will happen every third Thursday of each month from June through October. There will be a variety of food trucks set up and live music on stage. Bring your picnic blankets or chairs, and enjoy a fun night out in the heart of Valdosta.
The Creeksiders Band, 7:00 p.m. at Rascals Bar and Grill in Lake Park, GA. Rascals Bar and Grill’s semi house band, The Creeksiders Band, plays a gig every other week.
Hal & Jill Project Guitar Lessons at Turner Center for the Arts. 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Seasonal Hiring Event at Valdosta Mall. 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. The holiday season is upon us and our retailers are looking to hire over 250 seasonal employees! Grab your resume and join us Thursday, September 19th 5:00pm- 8:00pm. Meet and greet store managers/owners and turn in job applications and resumes. Stores may also hold on the spot interviews so come dressed to impress!
Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance present “The Gorges Motel,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 19-21; 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 23-24, Lab Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
Barberitos Percentage Night. 1337 Baytree Road, Ste I. A night to benefit Girls on the Run South Georgia on Thursday, September 19th from 4pm-8pm. Barberitos in Valdosta, located at 1337 Baytree Road, Suite I in Valdosta, offers farm-fresh burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere. Choose one of our popular specialty items or create your own favorite from one of more than 30 toppings.
20: FRIDAY
Just Love Coffee Cafe grand opening. 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. Please join us for our two day grandopening event. There will be prizes, giveaways, waffled menu items, coffee and lots of love. Next to Publix on Gornto Road.
Friday Night Magic at Kool Comics. Join us each Friday for Friday Night Magic. The entry fee is $16, and the format is booster draft. We are running 8-man pods for fast, competitive events.
Valdosta Personal Injury Attorneys Meetup, 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Come and have drinks and share personal injury case stories with other lawyers in Valdosta. We are professional network of legal professionals comprised of attorneys, law students, legal professional staff, recruiters and legal industry and technology. This meetup is designed to provide live networking opportunities and support for legal professional in Valdosta.
Past Comfort, DEDPro, Box Prince and LItty at Valdosta DIY House. 6:00 p.m. Message them on Instagram or Facebook for address.
Goat Yoga at Fifth Day Farm, 5732 Clyattville Nankin Road. 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Tickets available at www.tickettailor.com.
Sip & Stretch Yoga at Fifth Day Farm, 5732 Clyattville Nankin Road. Tickets available at www.tickettailor.com.
Sundowner Motel live at Steel Magnolias, 1332 N. Patterson. Blending Americana, alt-country and folk music, Sundowner Motel’s songs sound both refreshingly original while comfortingly familiar. Described as a modern Simon and Garfunkel this is a performance not to miss. Show starts at 7pm.
Passholder Bring-A-Friend Day at Wild Adventures Theme Park. Share a SCARE with a friend for FREE with your 2019 Season Pass during the opening night of Terror in the Wild! No advance ticket needed.
Preachervan at Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Rd, Ste A. 10 p.m.
21: SATURDAY
10th Annual South Georgia Pride festival at John W. Saunders Memorial Park. 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Vendors, Crafts, Kid Zone, Music, Food, Entertainment, & Fun All Day! Join us for a day to celebrate the Local LGBTQ Community.Sponsorship opportunities are available, contact Christian Benoit at christian@southgapride.comTo be a VOLUNTEER, contact Tammie Welch at tammie@southgapride.com.
Drama Kids Theatre Guild presents Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St. More information: Visit www.dramakidsvaldosta.com.
Saturday dance at Nashville VFW. DJ 6:30 - 8 pm.+ band breaks with requests. Gene Turner Band plays country + favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
The Setup Book Tour. Please join us for a day of fun, music and socializing Sherika Duncan celebrates her first book release. 1:30 p.m. -3:30 p.m. at the Valdosta Public Library, 2906 Julia Drive.
Emily Davis & the Murder Police with Jen Anders at Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Rd, Ste A. 10 p.m.
Pop-Up Shop Saturday at The Wax Bar, 1900 Gornto Rd, Ste. D. 12 p.m. -6 p.m. We are very excited to partner with Just Missy Gifts & Apparel. We will be using our platform to support and empower local business owner, Vantashan Hampton. Get fashion ready for Fall with the newest boutique items from clothing and accessories to small gifts with hors d’oeuvres as you shop. 10% off will be offered to those who indulge in Just Missy products & TWB services on this night only!
GMC’s Annual 5k Race. 7:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Contact India Wilcox at iwilcox@gmc.edu or 229-269-4832 for registration information.
22: SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Grief Recovery Group at Park Avenue United Methodist Church. Have you loss a spouse? Consider attending the Grief Recovery Group which begins meeting on Sunday, September 8th at 4 p.m. in the Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Avenue. This GriefShare Group will meet weekly for 14 sessions. Each session includes a video presentation, a discussion time and sharing time. The first session on September 8th will focus on one who has lost a spouse. The only cost is $15 for the course workbook. To register or for more information, please contact. Pastor David Tart at 229-242-3562 or davidtart1114@gmail.com.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
Rickolus, Dirty Bird and the Flu and Soul Machine at Valdosta DIY House. 6:00 p.m. Message them on Instagram or Facebook for address.
Super Smash Bros. Tourney at VR UP Arcade. 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Official Tournament rules will apply. This is our second Super Smash Bros tournament. We had 18 contestants at the last one and are expecting to have more at this one. If you’re interested, please sign up before September 22nd.
23: MONDAY
Zumba wwith Jessica. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday at Sculpt 24, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms. 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Game Show Trivia. Come for trivia on the big screen at Bleu Pub in Downtown Valdosta. The theme changes every week (check out our Facebook page). You’ll be competing for bar cash to be used at Bleu Pub. There will be $1 PBR draft and special shots every week. You can play one round or both rounds. There is also a prize for best team name.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Presenter Series presents “Cruising Steady: The Music and Friendship of Aretha Franklin & Smokey Robinson,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, Mathis City Auditorium. Pre-show dinner: An optional pre-show dinner is available at Mathis at an additional cost. The dinner starts 6 p.m. Reservations, more information: Call (229) 247-2787; visit turnercenter.org; or visit the arts center, 527 N. Patterson St.
24: TUESDAY
Winnersville Battle of the Brains Trivia Night: 6-9 p.m., September 24, James H. Rainwater Conference Center, 1 Meeting Place. Join LEIF and Valdosta City Schools Foundation, Inc. for the second annual Winnersville Battle of the Brains Trivia Night. This event will benefit both foundations and goes back into both school systems to benefit students and teachers. Sponsorships are available.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Conference Center & Tourism Authority meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 8:00 a.m. at James H. Rainwater Conference Center Executive Board Room, #1 Meeting Place.
25: WEDNESDAY
Zumba wwith Jessica. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday at Sculpt 24, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms. 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Charcuterie & Wine Wednesday at Friends Grille and Bar. 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. This meat and cheese board is ever-changing, and our experienced bar staff also hand selects four wines every Wednesday for a wine flight to pair with the board. A single tasting or a table tasting.
Free yoga at Turner Center for the Arts. 6:00 p.m.
UPCOMING
Vladentine Presents: Ketchup & Mustard A Drag Variety Show at the Bleu Pub. 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. You asked and we’ve listened. To accommodate as many of our wonderful guests as possible, we’ve opened up for two shows. One show at 8 and another at 10! Tickets will be pre-sold at the pub for $7. doors open at 7:45 and 9:45 for seating — no need to show up early.
Oktoberfest: 2-6 p.m., September 29, Georgia Beer Co., 109 S. Briggs St. Come join the fun at the first annual Oktoberfest celebration with the Johnny Koenig Band. There will be great beer, good times and fun from September 29-October 2.
