Click here for story

Rain early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. High 74F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 10, 2020 @ 10:09 am
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
Submitted PhotoColeman Talley law firm has placed a banner visible to traffic coming into downtown from the James Beck Overpass. The banner reads 'Better days are ahead Valdosta.'
Submitted Photo
Coleman Talley law firm has placed a banner visible to traffic coming into downtown from the James Beck Overpass. The banner reads 'Better days are ahead Valdosta.'
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.