Clements named Wiregrass vice president for academic affairs

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson has announced DeAnnia Clements as the college’s new vice president for academic affairs.
With more than 20 years of experience in the Technical College System of Georgia, Clements brings a vast knowledge to her new position, college officials said in a statement.
Her career in technical education started as an adjunct instructor for South Georgia Technical College in 1999. She would later become a computer information systems instructor for East Central Technical College that later merged to become Wiregrass in 2010.
Through the years, Clements advanced in her position becoming dean over two areas for the college, professional services, and later allied health. In recent years, she has worked as the associate vice president for academic affairs.
“I am excited to have DeAnnia in this new role as vice president. She is well-respected among her peers and has years of invaluable experience in academic affairs,” Anderson said in a statement. “Her dedication to technical education will benefit our students for many years to come.”
In her new role, Clements will be working closely with business and industry, community leaders, local boards and education institutions to ensure that Wiregrass providing programs for the workforce our service area needs. She will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the academic affairs unit which includes academic instruction, program development, adult education, information systems technology, advising and retention services, and high school services departments, as well as economic development.
“As vice president for academic affairs, I’m looking forward to continuing our mission of workforce development for our service area. This position affords me the opportunity to work with faculty and staff in developing programs that will help our students reach their goals,” Clements said. “Every day I realize what we do makes an impact on the students, communities and the economy of the counties that we serve.
"I grew up in Fitzgerald and I have worked closely with many of these communities, so I realize that having a trained workforce is what will allow these communities to thrive and attract new industry. I also know the difference that technical education can make in the lives of our students. Both of my parents were graduates from a technical college and saw opportunities open because of their technical education. I want our students to have a similar experience.”
Wiregrass is accepting new students for fall semester; classes begin Aug. 18 with face-to-face format. For more information or to apply online, visit www.wiregrass.edu.
