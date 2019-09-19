Classroom becomes 'emergency room'

Submitted Photo
S.L. Mason Elementary School third-grade teacher Melvina Murray transformed a spare classroom into an emergency room. During reading, students used the 'emergency room' to diagnose a fable by determining the moral and/or lesson of the story and provide the symptoms or 'text evidence' to confirm their diagnosis. During math, students used the 'emergency room' to read a word problem and write a prescription for the patient. The students had to accurately determine if they were to add or subtract, then pick a math strategy to answer the equation.
