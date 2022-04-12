By Dean Poling
VALDOSTA — Julian Gargiulo wants to challenge people’s perceptions of classical music.
“If you like classical music, come to my show,” the internationally known pianist said. “If you don’t think you like classical music, you should come to my show. If you hate classical music, you must come to my show.”
He offers this invitation to his performance scheduled for Thursday, April 14, at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
Known as the “Pianist with the Hair,” Gargiulo describes his shows as a combination of classical piano played with passion and exuberance in an informal style. Given his past Valdosta performance, Gargiulo could be described as performer who doesn’t take himself seriously but takes the music very seriously. Some early reviewers described his show as “Saturday Night Live” meets Carnegie Hall.
“I like the banter during the show,” he said during a phone interview last week with The Valdosta Daily Times. “I talk through the show to build a rapport with the audience.”
As for the reference to Carnegie Hall, Gargiulo has played there. And he’s played numerous other venues throughout the world. Arguably, he’s a citizen of the world and a regular world traveler.
His mother is American, from New York. His dad from Italy. He was born in Italy but has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Italy but he lives in Paris with wife, Elektra, and their two small children. She is Greek and a European interpreter; she recently worked in Brussels during the NATO summit.
Gargiulo studied piano in Italy, Russia and the U.S. He performs in venues from Carnegie Hall to the Moscow Conservatory Hall in Russia to the Verona Philharmonic Hall in Italy to The Esplanade in Singapore to the Seymour Theatre Centre in Australia.
At the time of this phone interview last week, Gargiulo was at home in Paris. Monday, April 11, he was scheduled to play a student workshop in New York City. Thursday evening, he’s in Valdosta, then back home to Paris.
“It’s definitely a complicated life,” he said of managing both his and his wife’s schedule with raising two small children.
And amid all of the planning, he must always find time and places to rehearse no matter where he is in the world, saying he’s not bashful in letting people know when he needs a piano.
Julian Gargiulo plays as part of the SCORE Concert Series, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 14, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. More information: Contact (229) 247-2787; or visit turnercenter.org.
