Classical Conversations holds challenge event

HAHIRA – Members of the Hahira Classical Conversations Challenge I Class held their first individual event recently at Hahira First Baptist Church.
During these events, students must recite an important work from memory, sponsors said. The work recited is chosen by the student and may be from scripture, founding documents or literature. The students then memorize and perform their recitation before an audience.
“I am so proud of these students,” said Jody Penney, Challenge I director. “Public speaking can be daunting, but these students rose to the challenge and did an amazing job.”
Works recited included entire chapters from the Bible, portions of George Washington’s farewell speech and portions of the Declaration of Independence, sponsors said.
The Hahira Community of Classical Conversations is a classical education resource for Christian homeschoolers. CC has more than 105,000 students enrolled in its tutoring programs, which are provided by almost 2,500 CC communities in all 50 states and 15 foreign countries.
CC provides resources, guidance and a community for a Christian home school curriculum using a classical education model in three developmental stages: grammar, dialectic and rhetoric, sponsors said.
CC will hold informational meetings and open houses for its three area campuses throughout the months of February and March. Visit ClassicalConversations.com to check a list of dates and to register. For more information, go to www.classicalconversations.com, or call (229) 251-3987.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.