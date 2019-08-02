VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Schools staff listened to a surprise visitor pump them up for the upcoming school year at the 2019-20 convocation.
Rolled out in a giant box designed like a present, Ron Clark, New York Times best-selling author and founder of the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, jumped out to a cheering crowd of Lowndes County educators.
His presence was a gift from the Harley Langdale Foundation, and he spoke to the Lowndes High School gymnasium full of teachers and staff about what has worked for him and what he has learned along the way during his more than 20 years of educating.
“I could do a little something and get them excited,” Clark said. “It was never something really big or took a lot of time. Just a little something to show I put effort into it.”
Clark’s teaching career spanned from tiny systems in North Carolina to larger systems in New York City.
He used flash cards, live scenarios, props and even other teachers to get his students excited about learning.
Clark said he was always the loudest and most active teacher in the building, sometimes to other teachers’ dismay.
“As we travel across the country, we see that happening everywhere where teachers bully other teachers,” Clark said. "Teachers don’t want a teacher to go above and beyond.”
Being expressive and making learning fun challenges students, Clark said.
It also could push students to want to be future educators, which is something this country needs, he said.
“We are not raising an educated society,” Clark said. “We’re not expecting much from the kids, and we’re not challenging our students. We as educators aren’t doing a good enough job of making our profession look exciting so that fifth graders will say ‘That looks like fun. I want to do that when I grow up.’”
The 2019-20 Teachers of the Year were also announced during the convocation event: Shane Padgett of Clyattville Elementary, Courtney Fleming of Dewar Elementary, Jamie Yates of Hahira Elementary, Virginia Atkinson of Lake Park Elementary, Meghan Hempe of Moulton-Branch Elementary, Alisha Roberts of Pine Grove Elementary, Ginger Taylor of Westside Elementary, Christie Clements of Hahira Middle, Rachel Kight of Lowndes Middle, Dr. Sarah Lashley Gatzemeier of Pine Grove Middle, Lyla Cook of Lowndes Alternative Program and Lt. Col. Peter Dominicis of Lowndes High.
Dominicis was announced the district-wide Teacher of the Year at the ceremony.
There were also 28 teachers who are recipients of the Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation incentive grants and will be able to use them in their classrooms during the 2019-20 school year.
Superintendent Wes Taylor congratulated all teachers and staff for their hard work of the last school year and for bringing forth the same energy to the new year.
“The tremendous success that we experience in the Lowndes County School System can be directly attributed to the quality instruction provided by the caring and confident teachers from pre-k to grade 12,” Taylor said. “Thank you for all you do for our students on a daily basis.”
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
