Updated: November 27, 2019 @ 11:55 am
First United Methodist Church, located at 109 W. Valley St., Valdosta
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m.
Sunday Traditional Service: 11 a.m.
Sunday Contemporary Services: 9 a.m. at The Loft, located at 108 W. Central Ave.
