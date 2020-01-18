Civil Air Patrol's Valdosta squadron takes off

VALDOSTA — Valdosta's very own Civil Air Patrol squadron was launched at a ceremony Thursday at Valdosta Middle School.
The South Georgia Cadet Squadron held its charter ceremony to celebrate becoming CAP's newest Georgia squadron.
Since 2016, CAP had been operating in Valdosta as a "flight," part of a composite squadron based in Albany, said Capt. Amy Turnmeyer, squadron commander.
The Valdosta squadron consists of 44 active cadets ages 12-18 and 16 active senior cadets older than 18, she said.
"The CAP offers great training to be pilots," Turnmeyer said.
Young cadets are taken up on orientation flights, where they can take the controls in level flight for up to 45 minutes, while easing into training for such things as turns in later flights, she said.
The Civil Air Patrol is a civilian auxiliary to the Air Force, handling such things as emergency services, including search and rescue, and aerospace education.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
