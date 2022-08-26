VALDOSTA – Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program transforms South Georgia youth into aerospace leaders through a curriculum that focuses on leadership, aerospace, fitness and character.
Members describe Civil Air Patrol as America’s premier public service organization, as the auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, civilian volunteers search for and find the lost, provide comfort in times of disaster and work to keep the homeland safe.
Capt. Joe Anand, squadron commander, said, “As cadets participate in four elements, they advance through a series of achievements, earning honors and increased responsibilities along the way.”
The program accepts cadets ages 12-18 to the STEM-based program which builds character and leadership skills. While the program is primarily ran by cadets, senior members offer guidance and support.
In addition, cadets have access to CAP’s awarding-winning aerospace education program that promotes aerospace, aviation and STEM-related careers with engaging, standards-based, hands-on curriculum and activities. CAP Valdosta supports aerospace education by allowing youth both inside and outside of the program to participate in weekend flight orientation at Valdosta Regional Airport, or any local airport.
“We are a relatively new squadron but we offer a lot of opportunities for youth. We are training up an honor guard for community events, and emergency services ground team,” Anand said. “For both of those services we require a great deal of equipment. We are trying to let the community know that we are here.”
How to Join: Contact the local squadron and arrange to visit a meeting with parents, attend at least three weekly meetings and the local CAP squadron will present a membership application or provide information on how to apply online.
To learn more or donate visit https://www.facebook.com/CAPValdosta. Civil Air Patrol meets 6-8 p.m. every Thursday at Valdosta Middle School.
