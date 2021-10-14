Civic club gives more than $13K to United Way

VALDOSTA – The Azalea City Civic Club donated the proceeds from the Taste of Georgia to help the Greater Valdosta United Way with its 2022 campaign.
In a statement, ACCC thanked all of the sponsors, vendors and attendees who made the night safe and successful.
ACCC is committed to supporting the community and giving back to local nonprofits, members said in the statement.
"I appreciate ACCC support in promoting agriculture, small business and helping the human service sector," Michael Smith, United Way executive director and ACCC president, said. "Thank you for helping so many of the partner agencies and the GVUW."
