VALDOSTA – Azalea City Civic Club donated $500 each to five local nonprofit organizations.
Camp Rock of Georgia, Salvation Army of Valdosta, Living Bridges Ministry and Jacobs Ladder Riding Center were four of the organizations that each received a $500 check.
ACCC donated a $500 check to LAMP last month.
“This year, ACCC has donated $45,000 to organizations, schools, nonprofits and others in need,” Michael Smith, United Way executive director and ACCC president, said.
Leslie Jacobs, owner of Jacobs Ladder said, “This has been a rough year for the center financially. We worked hard to ensure that our riders do not have to incur costs so this donation from the civic club will be helpful in fulfilling that.”
“Thanks to the civic club donation we will be able to use the funds primarily for food expenses. We spend about $40,000 in food between our walk-up pantry and the bonus groceries funds,” Darcy Gunter, director of adult and children ministries, said.
The civic club members collected toys that were donated to Valdosta Toys for Tots.
Each of the nonprofits thanked ACCC for the financial and toy donations presented this month.
