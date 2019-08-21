City youth gallery benefits homelessness

VALDOSTA – By combining philanthropy and art, the city seeks to instill the value of community service in young students.
The Valdosta Youth Council – a group of 25 city and county students who learn about government and community projects – debuts its Youth Collectors Gallery in October.
The city asks students to donate artwork for the outside exhibit that will line Bennie’s Alley downtown.
Work will be sold for $5 and will benefit the council’s homelessness initiative, said Ashlyn Becton, the city's public information officer.
The council participated in a homelessness fall festival hosted by Project Rescue Outreach Ministries last year when they handed out food and clothing.
“One of their goals last year was to make homeless kits with toiletries,” Becton said. “We weren’t able to do it, yet, because we needed a fundraiser to do it.”
The art gallery allows students to be engaged at an early age while also helping them gain community service hours, she said.
Mayor John Gayle, in a city statement, said the gallery connects artists to buyers.
Artists must be younger than 16 years old to submit work. Artwork can be from any medium and must be framed or on a canvas.
Submissions are accepted until Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Valdosta Main Street office, 300 N. Lee St.
The exhibit will be on display 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 26, in Bennie’s Alley.
Call (229) 459-3548, or email abecton@valdostacity.com, for more information.
