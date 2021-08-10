VALDOSTA – J.L. Newbern Middle School welcomed almost 900 students back to school Tuesday.
“I am excited for students to come back, I do believe students learn best face to face so this is an opportunity for us to close the academic gaps,” Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said.
“We have noticed excitement as well as nervousness from parents and students since many of the students haven't been on campus since March 2020. However, the parents trust us to do what is best for and to keep their children safe.”
Valdosta City Schools hoped to set parents' minds at ease by mandating masks and setting proper COVID-19 protocols in place, school officials said.
School officials expect the transition back to face-to-face learning to be smooth for students, as well as teachers.
Teachers are able to infuse technology in the classroom such as Google classroom and other tools that were fully implemented during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“Sixth-graders are new to the building so they are nervous but excited," Amy Young, sixth-grade math teacher, said. "The biggest thing is building relationships with students and letting them know it’s OK to have a bad day but work with them to learn and grow.
“We have put a lot of procedures in place to make sure our students have a successful year by mandating masks, maintaining social distancing and practicing proper hand washing.”
Cason said, “We are going to give it a try and get back to some sense of normalcy. If we have to then we are ready to make adjustments.”
With Valdosta City Schools returning to face-to-face learning, the biggest changes are allowing students to have flexible interaction including events and playground time at elementary schools.
