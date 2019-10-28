City welcomes Art Park

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts kicked off its Second Annual ARToberfest with the ribbon cutting for its newly created Turner Center Art Park.
The park is located at 605 N. Patterson St. and brings 1.5 acres of green space to the heart of the city.
“This is a gift to the community,” Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews said. “This is really a fantastic day for the Turner Center for the Arts.”
The art park is the first of its kind for Valdosta and is designated for the appreciation of public art and art activities.
Art Park sponsors include the City of Valdosta, the Price-Campbell Foundation, the Center for the Arts Guild, Citadel Construction, U.S. Navy Facilities Command, Georgia Power, Ace Electric, The Home Depot Valdosta, Denzer Tree Surgeons, Reames Concrete, City Electric, Mike Scott Painting, Griffin Concrete, Signature Landscapes Inc., Lawn King Landscaping & Irrigation LLC, ASA Engineering & Surveying LLC, South Georgia Rocks and Keep Lowndes Valdosta Beautiful.
More than $70,000 was donated to create the park, which will now be available for use by the community and can be rented for special occasions.
Two metal sculptures by artist Wilby Coleman are currently located in the park. His pieces include “Curlew Liftoff,” a 105-inch tall full-spread winged metal sculpture positioned to the left of the pavilion, and “Baby the Rain Must Fall,” a 119-inch metal sculpture of clouds and faucets that has been installed to the right of the pavilion.
Art center staff plan to add more public art pieces in the months and years to come by other local artists.
After the ribbon cutting, ARToberfest officially began its full day of activities, including live music by 2 River Station and Kenji Bolden Trio, food from Woodstack BBQ and La Meza Food Truck, coffee from Red Owl, literary readings by Chery Carvajal and Roberta George, and a hula dance demonstration by Jan Gochenouer.
Mathews said she hopes ARToberfest will become an event staple for the Valdosta community, much like the Christmas parade and Azalea Festival.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
