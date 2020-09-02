CAIRO — Completion of the Cairo Police Department’s new 3rd Avenue headquarters is just weeks away, and city officials are debating whether to allow the public to view the building’s interior at an open house event.
Any discussion as to whether an open house event can take place will have to wait until the $3.7 million building is substantially completed, said City Manager Chris Addleton.
“It’s very nice, and we do want the public to see it,” Addleton said at Monday’s meeting of the Cairo City Council, “but I’d like to get settled in and then we can decide if we’ll have something like that.”
Council member Jimmy Douglas said he’s received several inquires from the community as to the feasibility of opening the new building to the public to tour during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t know if we had something if it would have to be limited to certain people at certain times to just walk through it,” Douglas said.
Visitors would be required to wear masks if an open house were to be held — something Addleton said is “doable.”
Addleton met this month with representatives from Buckley & Associates, the building’s construction firm, to review a comprehensive punch list of tasks to be completed before the police department can move in next month. Addleton said the eight-page punch list will have to be completed in order for the project to reach substantial completion.
