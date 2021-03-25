VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Council recently reviewed a retail package moratorium put in place more than a year ago.
The original resolution stated that the moratorium would be in place, stopping the opening of any new retail package stores, until the council decides to lift it.
The review came earlier this month during the annual City Council retreat.
As City Manager Mark Barber explained, he is seeking direction from the council as to where they should take the issue upon lifting the moratorium.
Looking at Athens-Clark County, Barber brought the idea before the council of requiring that retail package stores be at least 600 feet from any church/church building and a school campus and that it be located at least 1,500 feet away from another retail package store location.
The proposed changes would try to “control the growth of the retail package market.”
Should this ordinance be put in place, existing package stores would be grandfathered in.
While a cap on the number of stores would also be an option, Barber noted that he believes the added restrictions should cut down on an influx of package stores opening in the area.
A moratorium on vaping shops was enacted at the same time as package stores.
City officials had hoped the state would revisit vaping guidelines, but due to COVID-19, the session ended early and has not been revisited this year. Barber said some council members would like to keep the moratorium a little longer, but added he’s received more phone calls about when the vape shop moratorium will be lifted than the package store moratorium.
City officials reviewed a proposed ordinance for the “entertainment district," with Barber detailing the idea that businesses within the designated location could serve alcohol in a specific downtown cup, allowing the public to walk from business to business with alcohol.
As of now, the idea applies to First Fridays, but every First Friday business must fill out a license.
The proposed ordinance would allow any business with a valid license to serve alcohol in these cups and then have patrons walk wherever they’d like within the district, should the businesses be willing to participate.
Barber said some businesses downtown have no interest in taking part and would prefer no alcohol be on their property; they would be able to put up signs barring it.
The hours for consumption would be limited to 11 a.m.-midnight Monday through Saturday unless otherwise approved by the mayor for a special event.
Younger residents have made the request, according to Barber, and the ordinance could help attract keep younger people.
Parking is another downtown issue, or at least it is perceived to be an issue.
The council noted that with 342 street parking spots, 470 spaces in public parking lots and 816 lots of businesses/buildings, there are 1,628 parking spots downtown, only a fraction of which are utilized.
Based on a February 2020 South Georgia Regional Commission Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization parking study, on a typical business day, 44% of on-street parking is utilized and McKey Street parking lot is underutilized at about 39% full. Other public lots were well used with rates stating near or above 75% during business hours.
Some short-term solutions to the parking predicament are to create marketing campaigns to educate the public on parking availability and add more signs.
The Lee Street downtown amphitheater park is another contemporary draw with the plan for a water feature, nice landscaping and an amphitheater with a wood awning, city officials said. It would also be a place for food trucks during the food truck crawls.
