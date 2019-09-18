VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Council will consider a resolution of support Thursday for re-routing heavy truck traffic from Downtown Valdosta.
The resolution is an effort to drum up support for the Georgia Department of Transportation truck bypass.
"The advantages of re-routing heavy truck traffic will bring monumental changes to our community," city staff said. "To help solidify not only the city’s commitment to this project, but also GDOT’s willingness to scope this project, GDOT Board Chairman Tim Golden has asked the transportation policy committee of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce to gather as many endorsements from the community as possible."
Earlier this year, Golden and state transportation officials shared truck bypass proposals with The Valdosta Daily Times.
Paul Tanner, GDOT state transportation planning administrator, said an analysis had been completed for creating two potential routes with variations on each for a truck bypass in Valdosta from U.S. 84 and State Route 38 around downtown. Included in the bypass project was a railroad crossing overpass on St. Augustine Road south of U.S. 84.
City Council will consider the resolution Thursday during its regular session.
Also, two Pine Tree Road properties may be rezoned to single-family residential after residents voiced concern at a previous city meeting.
In a rare bid, Valdosta City Council will consider at 5:30 p.m. Thursday a request from the City of Valdosta to initiate the rezoning review and public hearing process for the properties at 405 and 407 Pine Tree Road.
The rezoning case began five years ago when a developer had eight parcels along Baytree Road and Pine Tree Road zoned for multi-family residential. However, the large project failed and the property was eventually broken into smaller parts.
In July, two developers requested to build two apartment buildings with one along Pine Tree Road. A crowd of Pine Tree Road residents attended the meeting voicing concern about the projects, but both were approved.
After the meeting, Councilman Andy Gibbs requested the city switch back the zoning of the remaining parcels to make sure no large developments can be built on Pine Tree.
The last item on the agenda for council to consider is a request from the Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority to approve a resolution accepting a contract from the GDOT to widen taxi lanes on the north ramp, design airport drainage improvements, proceed with acquisition of property located within the Runway 17/35 Protection Zone and conduct an Air Traffic Control Tower Phase II Siting Study.
The council meets 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month in city hall on Lee Street. All residents are encouraged to attend.
