VALDOSTA – Some city residents will need to wake up early Monday morning for a shower.
Residents of Vallotton Drive, East College Street, East Moore St\reet, Holly Drive and Parkwood Development Center will be without water Monday, Oct. 28, starting at 8:30 a.m. and lasting an estimated four hours, according to an announcement from the city.
The City of Valdosta sent out members of the utilities department Thursday to locate and test the valves to verify the Monday shutoff is possible.
The city warns that residents may experience a loss of water pressure and possible discoloration.
Door notifications were sent out Thursday as well.
For more information contact the city utilities department at (229) 259-3592.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.