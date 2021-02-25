City, VSU negotiate graduation agreement

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University has announced its plans for spring 2021 commencement at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium following a discussion with Valdosta City Schools.
At the Valdosta City Schools board meeting this week, Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said there was previously a conflict with spring football practice and the dates needed by VSU.
VSU worked with the city school system to allow the players to use its practice facilities during this time, resolving the issue.
Cason added Valdosta City Schools wants to continue a strong partnership with VSU.
Spring commencement will take place during the course of two days.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, the Langdale College of Business Administration, Dewar College of Education and Human Services and the College of the Arts will be recognized.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science and Mathematics and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences will be recognized.
The graduate ceremony will be held 9 a.m., May 8.
Masks will be required for all graduates, guests and workers and hand-sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the stadium.
More information: valdosta.edu/commencement.
