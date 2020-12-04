VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta urges residents to dispose of their camping, boating, agricultural and everyday waste appropriately to ensure it does not end up in the rivers, streams or creeks.
The city utilities department has made numerous efforts to identify offenders and alleviate this issue, city officials said in a statement. Still, utilities staff asks residents to help by taking personal responsibility for their waste or reporting any acts of illegal dumping.
"If you take a trip down to any of the rivers, creeks and streams that flow through the Valdosta area, chances are that you will see full tall trees, flowing waters and bits of litter leading to and near the water's edge," city officials said. "It is an unfortunate but harsh reality that can ultimately be avoided."
Litter creates an issue because it will inevitably impact the water quality and wildlife that reside in it if isn’t removed, city officials said. When food items are discarded, for example, it can attract vermin to the edge of the creek. When they dispose of their waste, it ends up in the stream, resulting in increased fecal material in the water.
Daryl Muse, utilities director, assures residents his department takes a weekly measurement to monitor the effect of debris and litter on waterways. Still, certain areas do see an increase due to illegal dumping activity.
Muse said the city has seen an increase in residents who are discharging campers or other devices into the river, which adds to the contamination.
"It is bad for everyone, for people who want to enjoy the water. Whether you like to swim, canoe or fish on the river, no one wants to use a waterway that is contaminated," Muse said. “This contamination is not limited to Valdosta alone. We also have to think of our neighbors. The waterways flow down south and eventually through the Florida. All of the waste and products that are not designed to be in the water adversely affects everyone's ability to enjoy it. This is why it is crucial to be a good steward of the environment and dispose of waste in the designated areas."
City officials recently implemented an aggressive program to find some of the culprits. A few violators have been identified and turned over to city marshals.
From there, offenders must appear in magistrate court and are subject to fines; city officials want them to understand the impact of their actions.
Since the program was implemented about a year ago, city officials made some significant breakthroughs in identifying precisely where the litter and waste are coming from and are starting look closely at the areas where the issue is more prevalent.
The city recently held community and river clean-up events to help combat the issue. The events have served as an eye-opener to the severity of the problem.
Hundreds of pounds of litter and debris were recovered during the river clean up, including plastic bottles, bags, food items, household appliances, etc. Another element people may not consider when discarding their waste is that even if it is not disposed of in or near a waterway, it can still be washed down after a rain event.
"People discard whatever they are finished with along the banks or in the street, and then it rains and ends up in the drains. Which usually finds its way to a body of water. So, if you are throwing bags or cigarette butts out the window, all of that eventually contributes to the water quality. When you have a population of 100,000 people, every little bit of waste can add up," Muse said.
To report illegal dumping near or on the waterways, call Environmental Manager Scott Fowler, (229) 259-3592.
