VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta's Love Where You Live Adopt-A-Street program aids in beautifying the city by cleaning up litter and debris on local roadways, city officials said in a statement.
The program allows organizations, businesses or individuals to pick a street they want to take care of for at least a one-year contract. All city streets are eligible for adoption, with the exclusion of those that have active contracts.
There is no monetary fee associated with adopting a street; the minimum requirement is four annual clean-up events assisted by the city. The city will provide all the materials needed for the clean-ups, including safety vests, trash grabbers and bags, gloves and masks upon request, city officials said.
Initially, when a new street is adopted, the city will put up a sign with the organization's name. The sign is also where groups can place their collected litter and debris after a clean-up to be gathered and disposed of by the public works department.
"We will put up a sign on that street that says the name of the organization, and when they do clean-ups, if they place their trash bags by those signs, we will come and pick them up that next day or on Monday if it is over the weekend," said Teresa Turner, community sustainability coordinator.
Turner oversees the program and is reaching out to anyone with a contract or one that is about to expire. Her goal is to get these groups to renew their existing contacts; however, she will begin to put those streets on the eligible adoption list and find a new group to take over if there is no response or interest, city officials said.
There are presently numerous streets with a contract that needs to be renewed. The contracts must be renewed annually unless a group or organizations request to adopt them for longer.
Anyone interested in adopting a street or renewing their contract, can contact Turner at tturner@valdostacity.com or call (229) 531-3173.
