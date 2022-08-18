City upgrades school zone flashers

VALDOSTA – School zone flashers across the city will get a $53,117.40 facelift in the form of new retro-fit time clocks.
Valdosta City Council approved a request to purchase 30 time clocks from Temple, Inc., the sole source authorized service distributor of AI traffic products in Georgia and the southeastern United States, city officials confirmed.
The existing time clocks work on a 3G cell signal. Ben O’Dowd, city engineer, said cell phone providers are phasing out 3G cellular service in favor of 4G and 5G, and the city’s current school zones are connected to the Traffic Management Center through 3G, leading to the current system’s bandwidth no longer being supported.
The purchase of the time clocks will bring the existing system to 4G and 5G, which will allow the system to communicate with Glance, a traffic and intelligent transportation system web-based application, and the travel safely application. Mark Barber, city manager, mentioned in his administrative write-up this is the final step to migrate school zone flashers as part of the city’s 2020 Smart City Challenge Grant and noted the clocks need to be upgraded as the new school year has begun.
O’Dowd told City Council this is an approved budget request from the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget and a trade-in agreement with Temple, Inc., has lessened the budget impact.
“This will bring them up to date and allow them to communicate with Glance and the TMC. It is worth noting that the initial approved budget was $59,867.40, and with a special buyback discount we received, the total purchase cost, our latest purchase quote, came out to $53,117.40 for a total savings of $6,750. Given that it was an approved budget item and is a necessity, our staff recommends approval,” he said.
Council unanimously approved the request and upgrades will be announced at a later date.
