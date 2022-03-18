Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.