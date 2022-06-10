VALDOSTA – Local nonprofits have an opportunity to apply for American Rescue Plan Funding.
The City of Valdosta and Greater Valdosta United Way have partnered to provide ARPA funds for local nonprofits.
Michael Smith, United Way president and chief executive officer, said, “We encourage any nonprofit to apply to help recover from COVID-19. We are grateful that the city approved these funds to give back to many local nonprofits (that) helped our community in the time of need during COVID.”
Valdosta City Council approved $955,000 for local nonprofits.
Smith said GVUW committee will score applications and submit recommendations to the city by Aug. 1.
“This is a great opportunity for nonprofits to benefit from the ARPA funds due to the challenges we have seen with COVID these past two years. We want to encourage nonprofits to take this opportunity to apply through our city website or the local United Way website,” Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber said.
ARPA applications must be submitted by June 27. The application is available on the city and GVUW websites.
For questions, email GVUW arpa@unitedwayvaldosta.org.
