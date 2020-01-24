VALDOSTA – Smoke-filled rooms be gone.
Valdosta City Council spent nearly 30 minutes Thursday openly discussing its response to Lowndes County's Service Delivery Strategy proposal. The proposal, approved by the county Jan. 8, addressed only the water/sewer portion of the full SDS proposal.
Councilman Sonny Vickers commended his fellow council members for hosting an open debate in front of the public.
To start the SDS discussion, Mark Barber, city manager for Valdosta, detailed the city's changes.
The city amended Section B of the water/sewer portion of the SDS proposal changing the phrasing of "intergovernmental agreements" to "extraterritorial agreements" to provide clarity, Barber said.
An example of Martin's Pastries, a business that opened in unincorporated Lowndes County but received city water/sewer services, was added as a parenthetical to the section. Barber said he previously spoke with Councilman Andy Gibbs and Lowndes County Commissioners Scottie Orenstein and Clay Griner, and the change reflects those discussions.
For Section C of the proposal, the city adjusted the wording to reflect its continued position that a commercial economic prospect should have the choice of its utility provider.
Council inserted two deadlines: one requiring an affected party (either city or county) to make an objection within 24 hours of a company requesting water/sewer services, and the other requiring a scheduled meeting between the city and county within five days of that objection to discuss a resolution. If a resolution cannot be determined in five days, the original requesting party would be allowed to provide the water/sewage service.
Barber justified the amendments to Section C saying that giving a clear timeline would help resolve any issues and not scare businesses away.
"We need some kind of closure ... some kind of time limit," Barber said. "We just thought C needed a little more structure and a timeline."
Council members did not change any part of Section A.
After the update, Mayor Scott James Matheson said he is hopeful. "We're probably two words away from settling this," he said.
Councilwoman Sandra Tooley voiced a couple of concerns stating that other issues involving SDS still persisted such as roads and wanted wording in Section C to reflect that both the city manager and county manager should be notified of a business requesting water/sewer services.
In response, Barber assured Tooley that both managers would know of any request, and that although the proposal revision involved only city/sewer services, the city was on the same page as the county in terms of roads for this negotiation. Gibbs said while the road issue is a problem, he views water/sewer as a more important item.
Next, Vickers inquired about the county's ongoing lawsuit asking if the county would drop the litigation or if the courts should rule on the case against the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Barber and Matheson said the lawsuit would not be an impediment for SDS negotiations and would likely end when an agreement was reached.
"If we had an agreement, there's no need for litigation in my view," Matheson said.
City Attorney Tim Tanner confirmed to council that a court would find the county lawsuit moot if an SDS agreement is reached.
Negotiations between the cities and county have not gone well, and a battle over an SDS agreement has raged for three years between Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta. As reported last fall by The Valdosta Daily Times, more than $860,000 of taxpayer money has been spent on SDS litigation between the city and county.
The embargo on negotiations lifted recently and could lead to progress in the standoff.
"I'm so hopeful. Listen, we're talking. (The city and county) weren't talking for two years," Matheson told The Valdosta Daily Times after the meeting. "It's been going on for three years, but for two years, they weren't talking ... (tonight was) a very simple piece of paper and that was a very lengthy conversation."
Under state law, cities and counties must negotiate a new service delivery agreement every 10 years, spelling out which services the governments will provide and how they will be funded. The SDS agreements are aimed at reducing duplication of services.
Without such an agreement, the county, the City of Valdosta and the other cities in the county become ineligible for state grants and other funding and permits.
The disagreement centers around which entity should provide water and sewer utilities to new businesses. The city wants autonomy to provide services to unincorporated areas without county approval, and the county believes this would result in residents or property owners living in unincorporated areas being added to the local city's jurisdiction.
Matheson said the open city discussion was a move toward the ultimate goal of a resolution.
"With the individual conversations with the county, I feel that's forward motion," he said. "We didn't take a step backwards tonight. We took a step forward, and whatever they present to us I think will take us closer."
He said he believes those steps forward will soon lead to an ending of the SDS saga.
"Maybe a couple weeks," the mayor said, "we're that close."
