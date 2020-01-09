VALDOSTA – In May, the City of Valdosta will complete its Consolidated Plan for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.
The city has been an entitlement community since 2004.
At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the City Hall Annex multi-purpose room, the City of Valdosta’s Neighborhood Development Division will host a public forum where residents will have the opportunity to participate and offer their opinions on the Consolidated Plan Priority Needs for the community in the areas of housing, economic development and public facilities/infrastructure/services, city officials said.
Every five years, the city must complete the plan to outline the needs and priorities for its upcoming yearly entitlement allotments geared toward the low-moderate income populations residing within the designated revitalization area.
For the last five years, mayor and Valdosta City Council have "dedicated the yearly allotments to assisting the city in meeting the goal of eliminating substandard housing in our community. Although great strides have been made in the past toward this goal, it has been found that housing is only one area that must be taken on to revitalize parts of Valdosta," city officials said.
Community building and economic development must also be addressed to aid in creating an accurate revitalization plan.
More information: Contact the City of Valdosta Neighborhood Development Division, (229) 671-3617.
