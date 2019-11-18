VALDOSTA – Although the city will be closed Thanksgiving day, residents will still have their garbage collected.
Valdosta will have an amended turkey day sanitation schedule. Green trash cans rolled out to the curb by 5 a.m., Nov. 28 will have trash collected by city sanitation, according to a release from the city. Not included in that collection are recyclables and yard waste, which will be picked up by sanitation workers Friday, Nov. 29.
The city asks that residents minimize the amount of things placed curbside during the holiday since yard waste and special pickups require additional vehicles and manpower.
For more information, call the Public Works Department, (229) 259-3590.
