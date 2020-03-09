VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools Department of Teaching and Learning in partnership with S.L. Mason and W.G. Nunn elementary schools recently presented at the Georgia Council of Teachers of English Conference.
The W.G. Nunn presentation team, Dr. Jessica Graves, Wade Beale, Dr. LaConya McCrae, Joy Francis, and Dawn Dudley-Phipps shared how W.G. Nunn teachers are leveraging evidence-based writing strategies to support reading and writing integration, school officials said.
Preliminary data analysis "reveals that students are demonstrating growth across reading and writing," school officials said.
The S.L. Mason presentation team, Graves, Kevin Daw, April Doyle and Rebecca Chesser shared how S.L. Mason teachers are integrating routine writing about reading to support literacy achievement, school officials said.
Literacy educators across the state walked away with recommendations tied to evidence-based practices currently employed within Valdosta City Schools. Preliminary data analysis reveals that students are better prepared to demonstrate mastery of the standards via writing.
District officials were honored to attend and represent Valdosta City Schools as they were selected to present at the state conference because of the quality of our work happening within the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.