City swears in newest marshal

VALDOSTA – Carlton Richard was recently sworn in as the newest City of Valdosta marshal.
Richard has 12 years of service at a correctional facility, city officials said in a statement. Richard is originally from Albany and has worked in corrections for 12 years. He has served in Georgia and Florida.
He is the newest member of the community protection division with the City of Valdosta and will serve as the city marshal. His goal is to "serve the community positively and focus on educating citizens about various issues and codes," city officials said.
"My biggest achievement thus far, is being a positive influence on my family and community; I look forward to a long career as a city marshal with the City of Valdosta," Richard said.
The community protection division is responsible for ensuring compliance with city codes and ordinances relating to the use of property, zoning, sanitation and housing. Other duties include conducting searches of deed records to locate property owners as necessary, testifying in municipal court proceedings and verifying that businesses within the city limits have proper occupational tax certificates.
The community protection division "strives to improve our community's standard of living by proactively ensuring compliance with the latest edition (as adopted, amended and revised by the Department of Community Affairs) of the International Property Maintenance Code and by eliminating structures that are hazardous, unsafe or unsanitary through rehabilitation or demolition," city officials said.
