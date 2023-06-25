VALDOSTA — A Valdosta Sewer main collapse has resulted in the contamination of One-Mile Branch Creek.
While city official received complaints about murky water coming out of a storm drain last Wednesday, the city did not release a statement about the spill until late Saturday, three days later.
When it did report the spillage, the city said in a prepared statement there had been a collapse of an eight-inch sewer main. The city said, in that statement, an undetermined amount of what officials called "diluted discharge" made its into One-Mile Branch Creek.
The Valdosta Utilities Department hired a local contractor to plug the storm drain and, according to the statement, rerouted the discharge to the nearby sanitary sewer system until repairs were completed Saturday.
The state environmental department was notified of the issue, as required by law, and signs were posted nearby at One-Mile Branch Creek to alert alert the public to avoid the creek until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.