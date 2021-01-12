VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The Sanitation Division will collect garbage only Monday, Jan. 18, city officials said in a statement; however, residents who normally have their sanitation collected on Mondays should place their yard waste and bulk items at the curbside by 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, for both Monday and Tuesday pickups.
City sanitation trucks pick up from more than 3,500 residents per day, city officials said. The city public works department "appreciates citizens’ cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes — over 7,000 customers — on Tuesday."
Since yard waste and bulk item pickups use additional vehicles and manpower, city officials urge residents to minimize the amount of yard trash they place curbside throughout the adjusted holiday schedule.
As a reminder, the City of Valdosta recycling drop sites are open 24/7. Residents can place their recyclables at one of the three drop sites throughout the city.
– City lot at the corner of South Lee Street and East Savannah Avenue.
– Five-Points Shopping Center.
– City lot on Hill Avenue (1025 W. Hill Ave.).
